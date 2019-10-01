The Gridiron Scroll Podcast, Week 6 of 5A and 6A in Review
Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!
In this episode, the guys break down all the Week 5 football action in 5A and 6A, including a firsthand report from Highland's blowout win over Basha.
To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.
Breakdown (51 Minutes)
0:00 - Intro
2:55 - Boulder Creek-Perry game
14:20 - 6A game recaps
30:50 - 5A game recaps
48:30 - Player of the Week