The Gridiron Scroll Podcast, Week 6 of 5A and 6A in Review

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!

In this episode, the guys break down all the Week 5 football action in 5A and 6A, including a firsthand report from Highland's blowout win over Basha.

To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.


Breakdown (51 Minutes)

0:00 - Intro

2:55 - Boulder Creek-Perry game

14:20 - 6A game recaps

30:50 - 5A game recaps

48:30 - Player of the Week

