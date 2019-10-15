The Gridiron Scroll Podcast, Week 8 of 5A and 6A in Review
Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!
In this episode, the guys break down all the Week 8 football action in 5A and 6A, including a first-hand report from Cactus Shadows' shutout victory on the road at Paradise Valley
To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.
Breakdown (44 Minutes)
0:00 - Intro
3:45 - Cactus Shadows-Paradise Valley game
14:00 - 6A game recaps
29:20 - 5A game recaps
41:00 - Player of the Week