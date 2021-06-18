The intern corner: #JCFC standout performers





Jorge Beltran QB, 2023 Cesar Chavez

Beltran immediately made a name for himself in the first game of the tournament as the Champions knocked off Mountain Pointe 29-28, a team that in recent months has become a rival. With 17 touchdowns in five games, Beltran distributed the ball with throws that weren’t just normal passes. He showed variety by completing difficult passes on the run outside of the pocket to receivers on the boundaries and threading the needle on passes to the back corner of the end zone from distances of 30-35 yards long. The Champions begin their 2021 campaign with a home game versus La Joya Community on September 3.

Brendan Anderson QB, 2023 Mountain Ridge

The Mountain Lions enter the 2021 season with many question marks at the wide receiver position. For quarterback Brendan Anderson, it does not matter who gets thrown the ball as long as they catch it. Anderson gave an amazing performance with 16 touchdowns in four games including five against 4A Coconino and an additional five against 5A Salpointe Catholic. Anderson showed poise in the pocket as the four-second clock did not faze him while he scanned the field throughout the day. Before the tournament began, Arizona Varsity member Cody Cameron tweeted that Anderson would throw for over 3,000 yards on Mountain Ridge’s new turf field. If Anderson performs this season the way he did at Flight Club, it would not be a surprise if he hits that mark.

Adryan Lara QB, 2022 Desert Edge

Lara, a Washington State Commit, was arguably the best player in the tournament on Saturday. Lara threw for 32 touchdowns in eight games as he led the Scorpions to the championship game before falling to Saguaro. Lara thrived in an offense built to break defenses over the top with deep passes. His best performance came at the beginning of pool play as he threw for five touchdowns in a 41-16 victory against Marana. Lara and the Scorpions made it to the open division last season where they were defeated in the first round by eventual champion Chandler, 52-0. They were one of only two 5A conference teams in the open division and look to return this upcoming season with a different end result.

Richard Stallworth QB, 2023 Yuma Catholic

Stallworth proved that in 7-on-7’s your conference doesn’t matter, but how you play when the competition becomes more intense. He helped lead the defending 3A conference runner-up Shamrocks to the semifinals with a blowout win against 6A Centennial and a narrow victory versus 5A Millennium in pool play. The Shamrocks also dominated 6A Higley 32-16 in the quarterfinals with four touchdown passes by Stallworth in an all around great team effort . Stallworth threw for 19 touchdowns in seven games finishing 5-2 in that stretch. The Shamrocks open their season at Bourgade Catholic on September 3.

Terrance Hall RB/WR, 2023 Mountain Ridge

Terrance Hall took each of his snaps out of the backfield for the Mountain Lion offense last season. But if Saturday was any indication of what’s to come, the 6A conference may have a dangerous weapon on their hands heading into 2021. Hall, who spent most of Saturday lining up in the slot and on the outside, would find a way to slip past almost any defender in his way with at least one touchdown in all five Mountain Lion games. Whether it would be a jump ball pass, a wide open pass, or a contested ball. It was as if Hall would bring the ball down each and every time. The Mountain Lion offense will run through Brendan Anderson, but it also will depend on where the Swiss Army knife of Hall’s skills are on the field each play.