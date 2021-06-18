The intern corner: #JCFC standout performers
Saguaro won the second edition of Just Chilly's Flight Club last weekend. Team AZV interns Andrew Morgan and Jacob Seliga pointed out a few players that stood out in the competition:
Seliga:
Jorge Beltran QB, 2023 Cesar Chavez
Beltran immediately made a name for himself in the first game of the tournament as the Champions knocked off Mountain Pointe 29-28, a team that in recent months has become a rival. With 17 touchdowns in five games, Beltran distributed the ball with throws that weren’t just normal passes. He showed variety by completing difficult passes on the run outside of the pocket to receivers on the boundaries and threading the needle on passes to the back corner of the end zone from distances of 30-35 yards long. The Champions begin their 2021 campaign with a home game versus La Joya Community on September 3.
Brendan Anderson QB, 2023 Mountain Ridge
The Mountain Lions enter the 2021 season with many question marks at the wide receiver position. For quarterback Brendan Anderson, it does not matter who gets thrown the ball as long as they catch it. Anderson gave an amazing performance with 16 touchdowns in four games including five against 4A Coconino and an additional five against 5A Salpointe Catholic. Anderson showed poise in the pocket as the four-second clock did not faze him while he scanned the field throughout the day. Before the tournament began, Arizona Varsity member Cody Cameron tweeted that Anderson would throw for over 3,000 yards on Mountain Ridge’s new turf field. If Anderson performs this season the way he did at Flight Club, it would not be a surprise if he hits that mark.
Adryan Lara QB, 2022 Desert Edge
Lara, a Washington State Commit, was arguably the best player in the tournament on Saturday. Lara threw for 32 touchdowns in eight games as he led the Scorpions to the championship game before falling to Saguaro. Lara thrived in an offense built to break defenses over the top with deep passes. His best performance came at the beginning of pool play as he threw for five touchdowns in a 41-16 victory against Marana. Lara and the Scorpions made it to the open division last season where they were defeated in the first round by eventual champion Chandler, 52-0. They were one of only two 5A conference teams in the open division and look to return this upcoming season with a different end result.
Richard Stallworth QB, 2023 Yuma Catholic
Stallworth proved that in 7-on-7’s your conference doesn’t matter, but how you play when the competition becomes more intense. He helped lead the defending 3A conference runner-up Shamrocks to the semifinals with a blowout win against 6A Centennial and a narrow victory versus 5A Millennium in pool play. The Shamrocks also dominated 6A Higley 32-16 in the quarterfinals with four touchdown passes by Stallworth in an all around great team effort . Stallworth threw for 19 touchdowns in seven games finishing 5-2 in that stretch. The Shamrocks open their season at Bourgade Catholic on September 3.
Terrance Hall RB/WR, 2023 Mountain Ridge
Terrance Hall took each of his snaps out of the backfield for the Mountain Lion offense last season. But if Saturday was any indication of what’s to come, the 6A conference may have a dangerous weapon on their hands heading into 2021. Hall, who spent most of Saturday lining up in the slot and on the outside, would find a way to slip past almost any defender in his way with at least one touchdown in all five Mountain Lion games. Whether it would be a jump ball pass, a wide open pass, or a contested ball. It was as if Hall would bring the ball down each and every time. The Mountain Lion offense will run through Brendan Anderson, but it also will depend on where the Swiss Army knife of Hall’s skills are on the field each play.
Morgan:
Saguaro 2024 athlete Jaci Dickerson
He brought home the tournament MVP, leading the Sabercats to an 8-0 record on the day. Head coach Jason Mohns opted to give the rising stars a chance to shine, bringing a team comprised mostly of 2023 and 2024 players, and they did not disappoint. Dickerson made numerous plays on the offensive side of the ball, though he does play both ways. The young athlete received his first offer, from Arizona State, back in January.
Pinnacle 2022 quarterback Zach Wren
Wren impressed, throwing 14 touchdowns in pool play and going 3-0 before falling to Centennial in the first round of bracket play. Wren has a strong arm with nice touch and consistently makes good decisions in his progression. Making his job easier is 4-star 2023 tight end Duce Robinson, who holds 19 offers, and 2023 athlete Myles Libman, who is currently awaiting his first offer. Wren looks to lead Pinnacle to the playoffs this Fall after becoming the starter this offseason.
Basha 2024 quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
He led the Bears to a 4-1 record, throwing 12 touchdown passes in pool play, losing a close one in the fourth overtime (maybe sixth?) to Hamilton. Williams holds 8 offers including Arizona, where he recently took an unofficial visit. After making a 6A playoff appearance last year, the young Basha Bears are looking to make an Open Division run.
Horizon athletes
Horizon quickly became one of the underdog contenders after going 2-1 in pool play and knocking off Mountain Pointe in the first round of bracket play. Led by 2023 tight end Matt Klopfenstien, who holds 3 offers, alongside 2022 defensive back Ethan Tinsley and 2023 athlete Wesley Lambert, the Huskies then defeated Centennial and Hamilton before losing to the eventual champions, Saguaro, in the semifinals. The Huskies have had a good spring, which has included winning the Universal Athletics West Side 7v7 tournament, and look to carry their success into the season, opening up at home vs. Pinnacle on September 3rd.
Higley 2025 quarterback Jamar Malone
Malone has quickly become the new kid on the block after recently moving from California. Already holding offers from Louisville and Northern Arizona, Malone is an exciting prospect with a very accurate arm and good poise. Malone looked like one of the best quarterbacks in attendance on Saturday, leading the Knights to a 3-0 pool play record while throwing for 18 touchdowns. After bracket play wins against Sierra Linda and Cactus, Higley eventually fell to Yuma Catholic in the quarterfinals.
