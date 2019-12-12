News More News
The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: 3A Championship

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog is nearing the end of year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best playoff action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 27

Chilly makes his way to the 3A Championship between Benjamin Franklin and American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek) at Campo Verde High.

Featuring:

Andy Luberda

Kevin McCabe

Zach Alvira

Williams Field's Hunter Sjawn

ALA- QC Offensive Coordinator Max Hall

ALA- QC QB Rand Jensen

