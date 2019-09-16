The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Basha vs La Joya
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 7
Chilly makes his way to Basha for their homecoming game against LaJoya.
Featuring:
La Joya Head Coach Devin Dourisseau
Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald
Varsity Xtra's Eric Newman
Basha ATH Dalitso Sakala
Basha ATH Zion William
Basha Ol James Knos
Basha DB Micah Harper