{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 02:09:05 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Basha vs La Joya

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 7 

Chilly makes his way to Basha for their homecoming game against LaJoya.

Featuring:

La Joya Head Coach Devin Dourisseau

Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald

Varsity Xtra's Eric Newman

Basha ATH Dalitso Sakala

Basha ATH Zion William

Basha Ol James Knos

Basha DB Micah Harper

