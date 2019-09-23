News More News
The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Hamilton vs. Mountain Pointe

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 7 

Chilly makes his way to Hamilton for their homecoming game against Mountain Pointe.

Featuring:

Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira

AZ Preps Live's Kevin McCabe

Hamilton WR Brenden Rice

Hamilton RB Gabriel Armenta

Hamilton ATH Zachary Lewis

Hamilton DB Cole Martin

Hamilton QB Nick Arvay

