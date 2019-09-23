The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Hamilton vs. Mountain Pointe
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 7
Chilly makes his way to Hamilton for their homecoming game against Mountain Pointe.
Featuring:
Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira
AZ Preps Live's Kevin McCabe
Hamilton WR Brenden Rice
Hamilton RB Gabriel Armenta
Hamilton ATH Zachary Lewis
Hamilton DB Cole Martin
Hamilton QB Nick Arvay