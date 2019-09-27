The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Desert Vista Freshmen vs. Highland
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 9
Chilly makes his way to Desert Vista for the Thunder's freshman game against Highland
Featuring:
Freshman Head Coach David Klecka
Desert Vista QB Parker Navarro
Desert Vista WR Elijah Ervin
Desert Vista RBs Devon and Tyson Grubbs