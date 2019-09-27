News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 00:35:41 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Desert Vista Freshmen vs. Highland

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 9

Chilly makes his way to Desert Vista for the Thunder's freshman game against Highland

Featuring:

Freshman Head Coach David Klecka

Desert Vista QB Parker Navarro

Desert Vista WR Elijah Ervin

Desert Vista RBs Devon and Tyson Grubbs


