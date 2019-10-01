The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: 3A Blitz
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 10
Chilly makes his way to the games between ALA- Gilbert North at ALA- Queen Creek, and Sabino at Benjamin Franklin
Featuring:
ALA- QC Offensive Coordiantor Max Hall
ALA-QC QB Rand Jensen
ALA-QC RB Aziya Jamison
ALA-GN QB Jack Ricedorff
Benjamin Franklin HC Dave Jeffries
Sabino ATH Michael Masunas