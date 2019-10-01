News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 18:33:03 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: 3A Blitz

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 10

Chilly makes his way to the games between ALA- Gilbert North at ALA- Queen Creek, and Sabino at Benjamin Franklin

Featuring:

ALA- QC Offensive Coordiantor Max Hall

ALA-QC QB Rand Jensen

ALA-QC RB Aziya Jamison

ALA-GN QB Jack Ricedorff

Benjamin Franklin HC Dave Jeffries

Sabino ATH Michael Masunas


