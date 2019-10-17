News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 00:27:33 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Mountain Ridge vs Pinnacle 2023's

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 14

Chilly hits the freshman football game between Mountain Ridge and Pinnacle, Featuring:

Mountain Ridge 2023's Head Coach Bryan Rossi

Pinnacle 2023 QB Devon Dampier

Pinnacle Varsity Assistant Coach Trace Carroll

2023 Mountain Ridge ATH Deric English

2023 Mountain Ridge QB Brendan Anderson

2020 Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman

2020 Mountain Ridge QB Keegan Stancato

2020 Pinnacle OL Tosh Baker

