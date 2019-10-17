The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Brophy vs Chandler
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 14
Chilly hits Phoenix College for Brophy Prep's game against Chandler.
Featuring:
Brophy Head Coach Jason Jewell
Chandler Assistant Coach Chris Chick
Sports360AZ.com's Eric Sorenson
Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson
2022 Chandler WR Kyion Grayes
2021 Chandler DL Brandon Buckner
2022 Saguaro ATH Jordan Ginnis
East Valley Tribune's Zach Alvira