{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 01:44:24 -0500') }} football

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Brophy vs Chandler

Ralph Amsden
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 14

Chilly hits Phoenix College for Brophy Prep's game against Chandler.

Featuring:

Brophy Head Coach Jason Jewell

Chandler Assistant Coach Chris Chick

Sports360AZ.com's Eric Sorenson

Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson

2022 Chandler WR Kyion Grayes

2021 Chandler DL Brandon Buckner

2022 Saguaro ATH Jordan Ginnis

East Valley Tribune's Zach Alvira

