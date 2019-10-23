Catch up on Last Week's JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlogs
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 16- 2023's Red Mountain, Saguaro, Marcos de Niza
Featuring Red Mountain's Lenox Lawson, Cole Shivers, Jakobi Lane, Ben Bray, Saguaro's Ridge Docekal, Will Shaffer, and Marcos de Niza Head Coach Eric Lauer.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 17- ALA- QC at Apache Junction Junior Varsity
Featuring Apache Junction Head Coach Vance Miller, ATH Jade Erschen, and ALA- QC QB Logan Hubler
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 18- Higley at Campo Verde
Featuring Higley Head Coach Eddy Zubey, QB Kai Millner, LB Zach Kriens, WR Branson Heywood, and prep reporters Jason Skoda and Zach Alvira.