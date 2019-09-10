The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Casteel vs Verrado
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 5
On Friday September 6th, Chilly hit Casteel for the Colts 30-15 win over Verrado.
Featuring:
Former Verrado QB Titan Widjaja
Verrado OC Dylan Touvell
Verrado RB Logan Gingg
Casteel OL Brock Dieu
Casteel HC Bobby Newcombe