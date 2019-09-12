News More News
The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: 2 States in 2 Weeks, On the road with SagU

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 6

Chilly went to California to watch Saguaro take on Cathedral, and then hit the road again the next week, stopping in Nevada to watch Saguaro play Faith Lutheran.

Featuring:

The Tribune's Zach Alvira

247's Blair Angulo

Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns

Saguaro DB Jacobe Covington

Saguaro WR Shawn Miller

Saguaro WR Brandt Goodwin

Saguaro LB Will Shaffer




