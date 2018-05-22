The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Hamilton Spring Ball, and Kendyl Taylor
Welcome to Chilly's web series for ArizonaVarsity, where he interviews some of Arizona's best athletes athletes and coaches, past and present, on the hottest topics of the day.
Episode 49: Hamilton High Spring Practice
Chilly hits Hamilton's Spring Practice, and talks with RB Mo Parson, CB Javin Wright, and athlete Brandon Schenks. He also checks in with Hamilton assistants Andy Litten and Mark Tucker.
Episode 52: Arcadia OC Kendyl Taylor
Chilly meets up with Hamilton legend Kendyl Taylor, who finished up his college career at NAU after spending the first couple years at Washington. Kendyl is now an assistant on hi brother Kerry's staff at Arcadia, and works as a private trainer.