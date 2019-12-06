The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Open Division Semifinals
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog is nearing the end of year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best playoff action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 26
Chilly makes his way to open division semifinal games between Hamilton/Saguaro, and Chandler/Salpointe
Featuring:
Hamilton QB Coach Jeremy Kitamura
Chandler alum Brayden Flynn
Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron
Varsity Xtra's Brittany Bowyer
Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira
Marana Head Coach Louie Ramirez
Arizona Varsity/Gridiron Arizona's Chris Eaton
Sports360AZ's Eric Sorenson
AIA Wrap Up Show's Jason Skoda
2022 Salpointe QB Treyson Bourguet
2022 Chandler WR Kyion Grayes
2021 Chandler DL Brandon Buckner
2020 Salpointe RB Bijan Robinson