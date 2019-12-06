News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 12:21:56 -0600') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Open Division Semifinals

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@azhsfb
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog is nearing the end of year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best playoff action and interviews.

Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.

Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 26

Chilly makes his way to open division semifinal games between Hamilton/Saguaro, and Chandler/Salpointe

Featuring:

Hamilton QB Coach Jeremy Kitamura

Chandler alum Brayden Flynn

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron

Varsity Xtra's Brittany Bowyer

Varsity Xtra's Zach Alvira

Marana Head Coach Louie Ramirez

Arizona Varsity/Gridiron Arizona's Chris Eaton

Sports360AZ's Eric Sorenson

AIA Wrap Up Show's Jason Skoda

2022 Salpointe QB Treyson Bourguet

2022 Chandler WR Kyion Grayes

2021 Chandler DL Brandon Buckner

2020 Salpointe RB Bijan Robinson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}