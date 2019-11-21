News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 23:07:17 -0600') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Quarter and Semifinal Edition

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog is nearing the end of year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best playoff action and interviews.

Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.

Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 23 

Chilly makes his way to 6A Quarterfinal games Basha at Desert Vista and Boulder Creek at Queen Creek.

Featuring:

The Sideline Chick

Zach Alvira

Andy Luberda

Cody Cameron

Hamilton QB Nick Arvay

Travis Schureman

Jordan Hamm

Queen Creek DB Hunter Barth

Queen Creek DL Trey Reynolds

Queen Creek QB Devin Brown

Queen Creek ATH Isaia Glass

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 24

Chilly makes his way to 5A Quarterfinal Games Sunrise Mountain at Williams Field and Millennium at Casteel.

Featuring:

Steve Decker

Kelvin Hunter

Jason Skoda

Paul Magloire

Brad Cesmat

James Mello

Casteel QB Dane Christensen

Casteel OL Brock Dieu

Casteel WR Collin Gapen

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}