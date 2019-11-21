The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Quarter and Semifinal Edition
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog is nearing the end of year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best playoff action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 23
Chilly makes his way to 6A Quarterfinal games Basha at Desert Vista and Boulder Creek at Queen Creek.
Featuring:
The Sideline Chick
Zach Alvira
Andy Luberda
Cody Cameron
Hamilton QB Nick Arvay
Travis Schureman
Jordan Hamm
Queen Creek DB Hunter Barth
Queen Creek DL Trey Reynolds
Queen Creek QB Devin Brown
Queen Creek ATH Isaia Glass
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 24
Chilly makes his way to 5A Quarterfinal Games Sunrise Mountain at Williams Field and Millennium at Casteel.
Featuring:
Steve Decker
Kelvin Hunter
Jason Skoda
Paul Magloire
Brad Cesmat
James Mello
Casteel QB Dane Christensen
Casteel OL Brock Dieu
Casteel WR Collin Gapen