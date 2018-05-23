Welcome to Chilly's web series for ArizonaVarsity, where he interviews some of Arizona's best athletes athletes and coaches, past and present, on the hottest topics of the day. Make sure you subscribe to Chilly's channel on Youtube, and give him a follow on Twitter.

Episode 50: Queen Creek

Chilly interviews CountyLinePreps.com founder Andy Luberda, as well as Queen Creek Head Coach Travis Schureman. Cody Cameron tries to catch passes from QB Devin Larsen, and Chilly checks in with Larsen, DL Christian Fuhrman, and LB Fritzny Niclasse. Chilly also checks in with Sports360AZ.com's Jordan Hamm and Haley Stesiak.

Episode 51: Benjamin Franklin