{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 14:34:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog's 2019 Season Debut: Scrimmage Scramble

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 1

In this episode, Chilly hits three scrimmages, featuring O'Connor, Casteel, Centennial, Chandler, Highland, Hamilton, Saguaro and Queen Creek.

Chilly checks in with:

Chase Folkestad

Dylan Simonton

Jonathan Morris

Kyion Grayes II

Brock Farrel

Gage Dayley

Brenden Rice

Will Shaffer

Devin Brown

Jacobe Covington

Kai Milliner

and Nick Arvay


