The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog's 2019 Season Debut: Scrimmage Scramble
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 1
In this episode, Chilly hits three scrimmages, featuring O'Connor, Casteel, Centennial, Chandler, Highland, Hamilton, Saguaro and Queen Creek.
Chilly checks in with:
Chase Folkestad
Dylan Simonton
Jonathan Morris
Kyion Grayes II
Brock Farrel
Gage Dayley
Brenden Rice
Will Shaffer
Devin Brown
Jacobe Covington
Kai Milliner
and Nick Arvay