ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 11-12)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 11-12)
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 4! Chilly spent the summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best 2024 prospects and players, and now that the 2020 high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 11): O'Connor at Shadow Ridge, and Ironwood at Desert Edge
Chilly heads out to the west side to see O'Connor at Shadow Ridge, and then Ironwood at Desert Edge. Appearances by Kevin McCabe, Eric Newman, Jose Garcia, and interviews with Desert Edge QB Adryan Lara, WR Andrew Patterson, OL Gavin Broscious, DB Steven Ortiz and co-Head Coaches Marcus and Mark Carter.
The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 12): Desert Mountain at Paradise Valley (Freshman Game)
Chilly heads out to Paradise Valley and witnesses 2024 QB Brady McDonough put together over 500 yards of offense. Interviews with Desert Mountain Head Coach Conrad Hamilton, Freshman Head Coach Diron Tappin, and 2024 QB Brady McDonough.