ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 4-6)

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 4): Liberty at Red Mountain (Freshman Game)

Chilly heads out to Red Mountain to see the 2024 Mountain Lion offense led by WR Mason Arhin and the Heap Brothers. Liberty has electric QB Navi Bruzon and the tandem of athletes Jaqua Anderson & Elijah Mitchell. Appearances by Red Mountain's David Lawson, George Ramirez, Mike Peterson, and Mason Ahrin.

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 5): Pinnacle at Chandler (Varsity)

Chandler beat Pinnacle 64-0, and Chilly was there in person for the action. Appearances by Sports360AZ's Eric Sorenson, PrepRedZoneAZ's Nick Rock, King of the Game's Charles Wilson, Chandler LB Kyler Orr, Chandler DL/LB Brandon Buckner, Chandler WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler QB Mikey Keene, and Head Coach Rick Garretson.

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 6): Desert Ridge at Higley (Freshman Game)

Chilly went out to Higley to catch up with Cal Commit Kai Millner, and check out their freshman game vs Desert Ridge. Higley has a loaded freshman class highlighted by two DBs, Nijrell Eason Jr and Orion Kupu, as well as DE Emmett Rhodes, ATH Chansyn Mapa, RB Dax Hall and QB/ATH Chandler Johnson.He left impressed with Desert Ridge two-way lineman Greg Bienvenue. Appearances by Orion Kupu, Nijrell Eason Jr, Chansyn Mapa, Truitt Robinson, Freshman Head Coach Brandon Large, and Varsity Head Coach Eddy Zubey.