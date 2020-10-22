ArizonaVarsity - The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S4, Ep 7-8)

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 6): ALA- Queen Creek at Mesquite

Chilly heads out to Mesquite to see last year's 4A state title winner take on last year's 3A state title winner, and witnesses an instant classic. Appearances by King of the Game's Charles Wilson, AZPreps Live Host Kevin McCabe, the AIA's David Hines, Mesquite ATH Andrew Morris, Mesquite QB Ty Thompson, and Mesquite WR Eric Lira.

The Sideline Vlog (S4, Ep. 8): Desert Edge at Cactus

Saturday Night Lights! Chilly heads out to Cactus High on a Saturday night and watches Desert Edge beat the Cobras 12-0 (Photo Gallery HERE). Appearances by the Desert Edge Coaching Staff, 2022 OL Gavin Broscious, Minnesota DB commit Steven Ortiz, and DL RJ Roberts.