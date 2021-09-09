The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S6, Ep 4-6)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 4): Higley at Williams Field (Freshman Game)

Chilly hits up the freshman contest between Williams Field and Higley, and checks in with Black Hawks varsity starting QB CJ Tiller, Higley varsity DB Nijrell Eason, and 2025 Higley athlete Jaden Taylor.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 5): Paradise Valley at North Canyon (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to his first Thursday night football game of the year, and QB Jaiden McDaniel scores 5 TDs in Paradise Valley's 44-30 win over North Canyon. Appearances by Epic Sports broadcaster James Poovey, North Canyon DL Marcus Hubbard, Paradise Valley Head Coach Greg Davis, and Jaiden McDaniel.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 6): Higley at Williams Field (Varsity)

Chilly watches Williams Field stay undefeated against Higley. Appearances by Southern Utah QB and Williams Field alum Zack Shepherd, Sports360AZ's Jordan Hamm, Williams Field QB CJ Tiller, and Williams Field WR Kyler Kasper.