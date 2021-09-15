The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S5, Ep 7-9)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 7): Casteel vs Hamilton (Freshman Game)

Chilly hits up the freshman contest between Casteel and Hamilton, featuring guest appearances from Hamilton varsity Co-OC Jeremy Kitamura, Casteel varsity QB Landon Jury, Casteel varsity Head Coach Bobby Newcombe, 2024 Casteel DB JJ Newcombe, and 2025 Casteel QB Paul Palmer.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 8): St. Mary's at Poston Butte (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to San Tan Valley for some Thursday Night Football between Poston Butte and St. Mary's. Appearances by Epic Sports broadcaster James Poovey, and Poston Butte athletes Amari Gilmore, Riley Nolan, Jaydin Lucero, and Octavious Joe.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 9): Pinnacle at Highland (Varsity)

Chilly takes the trip out to Highland to see the epic QB battle between Zach Wrenn and Gage Dayley. Appearances by Desert Vista's Devon Grubbs and Jaxson Akins, and Highland QB Gage Dayley.