Episode 47: Saguaro

Chilly hits up the Saguaro Showcase, and in his first of two vlogs, focuses on the host school. Interviews with 247 Recruiting analyst Blair Angulo, Saguaro alumni Jared Poplawski and Stone Matthews, as well as current players Israel Benjamin, Tyler Beverett and Connor Soele. Chilly also checks in with Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns.

Episode 48: Centennial and Higley

In his second vlog from the Saguaro showcase, Chilly focuses on Centennial and Higley. On the Centennial side, Chilly grabs interviews with assistant coach Eric Fields, and ArizonaVarsity's Ralph Amsden and Cody Cameron. On the Higley side, Chilly checks in with QB Spencer Brasch, Head Coach Eddy Zubey, and gets analysis from Sports360AZ.com's Jordan Hamm.

