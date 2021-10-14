The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog (Season 5, Episodes 18-20)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 18): Mesa Mountain View at Red Mountain (Freshman Level)

Chilly heads out to Red Mountain for the freshman level Battle of Brown Road between the Mountain Lions and the Mesa Mountain View Toros. Appearances by Red Mountain WR Jakobi Lane, Red Mountain QB Carter Crispin, Mesa Mountain View TE Jaxson Bowers, Mesa Mountain View QB Wily Roberts, Mesa Mountain View ATH Matthew Clark, and Red Mountain Head Coach Mike Peterson.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 19): Apollo at Horizon (Varsity)

Chilly hits Horizon's homecoming for the varsity matchup against Apollo. Apperances by Zach Alvira, Jacob Seliga, Jordan Hamm, Horizon DL Daniel Santiago, Horizon TE Matthew Klopfenstein, Horizon K Grady Gross, and Horizon DB Ethan Tinsley.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 20): Centennial at Pinnacle (Freshman Level)

Chilly heads out to Pinnacle to see the freshman game between the Pioneers and the entennial Coyotes. Appearances by Pinnacle TE coach Trace Carroll, Pinnacle TE Duce Robinson, Pinnacle WR Myles Libman, Pinnacle QB CJ Wren, and Centennial QB Austin Glimpse.