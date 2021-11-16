The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog (Season 5, Episodes 32-34)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 32): Millennium at Desert Edge (Varsity Game)

Chilly heads out to Desert Edge to see the Scorpions take on Millennium. Appearances by Charles Wilson of King of the Game, "The Dean" Kevin McCabe, Sande Charles, Desert Edge RB/WR Christopher Cordero, Desert Edge DB Aundre Gibson, Desert Edge DE DJ Warner, and finally, Desert Edge OL and Michigan State commit Gavin Broscious.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 33): Apollo at Desert Mountain (Freshman Level)

Chilly makes his way out to Desert Mountain to see QB Brody Olson and the rest of the freshman squad take on Apollo. Appearances by Desert Mountain Head Coach Conrad Hamilton, Desert Mountain WR Dylan Tapley, Desert Mountain DB Santana Wilson, and Desert Mountain TE Dylan Hipp.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 34): Horizon at Notre Dame Prep (Freshman Level)

Chilly heads out to Notre Dame Prep to see the Saints freshman squad take on the 2025 roster from Horizon, with electric playmaker Adam Wagner. Appearances by Notre Dame Prep Head Coach George Prelock, and Notre Dame Prep ATH Gavin Smith.