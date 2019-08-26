News More News
The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Tempe Scrimmage

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

Chilly speaks with Cesar Chavez QB Lucas Arnds, WR Deavon Crawford and WR Jaleel Walker

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 1.5

As a follow up to Chilly's last episode, where he made it to several scrimmages around the state, this mini-episode features a trip to Tempe High to see the Buffaloes, as well as Cesar Chavez, Combs and Prescott.

Featuring:

Deavon Crawford

Lucas Arnds

Spencer Waggoner

Aaron Greene

Tre Buck

Jaleel Walker

Manuel Alcantar

Travis Miller

{{ article.author_name }}