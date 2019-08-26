The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Tempe Scrimmage
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 1.5
As a follow up to Chilly's last episode, where he made it to several scrimmages around the state, this mini-episode features a trip to Tempe High to see the Buffaloes, as well as Cesar Chavez, Combs and Prescott.
Featuring:
Deavon Crawford
Lucas Arnds
Spencer Waggoner
Aaron Greene
Tre Buck
Jaleel Walker
Manuel Alcantar
Travis Miller