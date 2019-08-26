News More News
The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: Week 1 visits to Highland and Gilbert

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 3! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.

The Sideline Vlog: Season 3, Episode 1.5

Chilly hits week 1 games at Highland (vs Alhambra) and Gilbert (vs Mesquite), and brings you some on-field action and interviews.

Featuring:

James Mello

Tyler Johnson

Tru Tanner

Gage Dayley

Ty Thompson

Scott Hare

Popeye's vs Chick-fil-a

{{ article.author_name }}