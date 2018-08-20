The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog, Year 2, Ep 2: Benjamin Franklin vs Ganado
The JustChilly.TV SIdeline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Make sure to subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Benjamin Franklin vs Ganado (Round Valley Dome)
Chilly and the Arizona Varsity crew joined Andy Luberda of County Line Preps for a road trip to the Round Valley Dome to see Benjamin Franklin take on Ganado. Interviews with Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Andy Luberda, Benjamin Franklin Head Coach Dave Jeffries, and ATH Jordan Kemp.
More: The Arizona Varsity Show, Ganado/Benjamin Franklin Recap Podcast