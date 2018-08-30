The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog, Year 2 Ep. 4: Higley vs Horizon at NAU
The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Higley vs Horizon (at Northern Arizona)
In this episode, Chilly and Cody Cameron head up to Cody's old stomping grounds- Northern Arizona University- to see Higley take on the Horizon Huskies. Interviews with Higley head coach Eddy Zubey, Ralph Amsden, AZPreps365.com's Les Willsey, Former Hamilton head coach Dick Baniszewski, Higley's Coleman Owen, Spencer Brasch and Ty Robinson.