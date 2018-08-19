The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog, Year 2 Episode 1: Marana at Horizon
The JustChilly.TV SIdeline vlog returns for year 2! Chilly spent all summer touring the state of Arizona to help you get to know the best prospects and players, and now that the high school football season has officially kicked off, he's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews.
Make sure to subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.
Marana at Horizon
In this episode, Chilly interviews Marana head coach Louie Ramirez, defensive coordinator Vince Amey, quarterback Trenton Bourguet, and Sports360AZ reporter Haley Stesiak. Check it out below!