ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Preseason Edition

The Ocho: 2020 Preseason Edition
Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.
Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Red Mountain
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Mesquite
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Desert Edge
|
8
|
Desert Ridge
Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Desert Edge
|
8
|
Mesquite
Sande Charles (@sandecharles)
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Queen Creek
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Red Mountain
|
8
|
Pinnacle
Andy Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda)
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Queen Creek
|
2
|
Chandler
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Williams Field
|
6
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Mesquite
|
8
|
Desert Edge
Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Casteel
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Corona del Sol