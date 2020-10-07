ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Week 2 Edition

The Ocho: 2020 Week 2 Edition
Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Williams Field
|
4
|
Saguaro
|
5
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Mesquite
|
8
|
Corona del Sol
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Mesquite
|
8
|
Pinnacle
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Pinnacle
|
8
|
Mesquite
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Queen Creek
|
2
|
Chandler
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
5
|
Williams Field
|
6
|
Red Mountain
|
7
|
Mesquite
|
8
|
Desert Edge
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Casteel
|
6
|
Desert Edge
|
7
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Corona del Sol
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Casteel
|
7
|
Corona del Sol
|
8
|
Mesquite
