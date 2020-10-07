 ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Week 2 Edition
The Ocho: 2020 Week 2 Edition

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Williams Field

4

Saguaro

5

Red Mountain

6

Desert Edge

7

Mesquite

8

Corona del Sol
Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Red Mountain

5

Queen Creek

6

Desert Edge

7

Mesquite

8

Pinnacle
Sande Charles (@sandecharles)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Red Mountain

5

Desert Edge

6

Queen Creek

7

Pinnacle

8

Mesquite
Andy Luberda (@Andrew_Luberda)
Rank Preseason

1

Queen Creek

2

Chandler

3

Saguaro

4

Hamilton

5

Williams Field

6

Red Mountain

7

Mesquite

8

Desert Edge
Andy Silvas (@PhotoSIlvas)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Centennial

5

Casteel

6

Desert Edge

7

Queen Creek

8

Corona del Sol
Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Red Mountain

5

Desert Edge

6

Casteel

7

Corona del Sol

8

Mesquite

