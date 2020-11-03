 ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Week 6 Edition
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 21:37:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Ocho: 2020 Week 6 Edition

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)
Rank Team

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Centennial

5

Desert Edge

6

Corona del Sol

7

Mesa Mountain View

8

Highland
Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
Rank Team

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Desert Edge

4

Saguaro

5

Poston Butte

6

Salpointe Catholic

7

Corona del Sol

8

Boulder Creek
Sande Charles (@sandecharles)
Rank Team

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Desert Edge

5

Centennial

6

Corona del Sol

7

Mesa Mountain View

8

Salpointe Catholic
Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira)
Rank Team

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Desert Edge

4

Saguaro

5

Centennial

6

Corona del Sol

7

Poston Butte

8

Salpointe Catholic
Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)
Rank Team

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Desert Edge

5

Centennial

6

Corona del Sol

7

Mesa Mountain View

8

Salpointe Catholic
Jason Skoda (@JasonPSkoda)
Rank Preseason

1

Hamilton

2

Chandler

3

Saguaro

4

Centennial

5

Desert Edge

6

Corona del Sol

7

Poston Butte

8

Salpointe Catholic
Andrew Morgan (@AJMorganWrites)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Desert Edge

5

Corona del Sol

6

Salpointe Catholic

7

Boulder Creek

8

Poston Butte
Brett Quintyne (@brettinaz)
Rank Preseason

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Saguaro

4

Centennial

5

Highland

6

Queen Creek

7

Corona del Sol

8

Desert Edge

Support ArizonaVarsity by subscribing to get access to the members-only TeamAZV Forum, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}