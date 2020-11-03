ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Week 6 Edition

The Ocho: 2020 Week 6 Edition
Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Corona del Sol
|
7
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
8
|
Highland
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Saguaro
|
5
|
Poston Butte
|
6
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
7
|
Corona del Sol
|
8
|
Boulder Creek
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Centennial
|
6
|
Corona del Sol
|
7
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Saguaro
|
5
|
Centennial
|
6
|
Corona del Sol
|
7
|
Poston Butte
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Centennial
|
6
|
Corona del Sol
|
7
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Hamilton
|
2
|
Chandler
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Desert Edge
|
6
|
Corona del Sol
|
7
|
Poston Butte
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Desert Edge
|
5
|
Corona del Sol
|
6
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
7
|
Boulder Creek
|
8
|
Poston Butte
|Rank
|Preseason
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Highland
|
6
|
Queen Creek
|
7
|
Corona del Sol
|
8
|
Desert Edge
