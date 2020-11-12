ArizonaVarsity - The Ocho: 2020 Week 7 Edition

Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.

This week, the AIA dropped their initial top 8 rankings, with a little caveat- due to the irregular nature of this season, the rankings are effectively meaningless.

To quote the AIA: "A committee of the AIA will determine the teams and placement of teams into the Open Division State Championship. The rankings you see below are for informational purposes only."

So because of that, our team will continue to take a weekly shot at guessing what the human commitee, and not the computer formula, will do to put together a top 8 teams for the season finale.