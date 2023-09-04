News More News
The Ocho Week 3

Jacob Seliga • ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
@jacob_seliga

Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.

Cody Cameron @CodyTCameron
Rank Team Movement

1

Liberty (2-0)

N/A

2

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3

Highland (2-0)

+3

4

Basha (1-1)

-2

5

Hamilton (1-1)

-1

6

Centennial (2-0)

-1

7

Saguaro (2-0)

+1

8

Salpointe Catholic (2-0)

Not Ranked

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
Rank Team Movement

1

Liberty (2-0)

+1

2

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3

Saguaro (2-0)

+1

4

Centennial (2-0)

+2

5

Desert Mountain (2-0)

N/A

6

Highland (2-0)

+1

7

Basha (1-1)

-6

8

Higley (2-0)

N/A
J.J. Digos (@JDigosPhoto)
Rank Team Movement

1

Liberty (2-0)

+1

2

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3

Highland (2-0)

+2

4

Basha (1-1)

-3

5

Saguaro (2-0)

-1

6

Centennial (2-0)

Unranked

7

Hamilton (1-1)

-1

8

Desert Mountain (1-0)

N/A
Jacob Seliga (@Jacob_Seliga)
Rank Team Movement

1

Liberty (2-0)

N/A

2

Highland (2-0)

+2

3

Chandler (2-0)

N/A

4

Centennial (2-0)

+1

5

Basha (1-1)

-3

6

Saguaro (2-0)

+1

7

Desert Mountain (2-0)

+1

8

Salpointe Catholic (2-0)

Unranked
Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira)
Rank Team Movement

1

Liberty (2-0)

+1

2

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3

Highland (2-0)

+4

4

Basha (1-1)

-3

5

Saguaro (2-0)

-1

6

Hamilton (1-1)

-1

7

Centennial (2-0)

-1

8

Desert Mountain (2-0)

N/A
Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites)
Rank Team Movement

1.

Liberty (2-0)

N/A

2.

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3.

Highland (2-0)

+5

4.

Basha (1-1)

-2

5.

Saguaro (2-0)

-1

6.

Centennial (2-0)

-2

7.

Hamilton (1-1)

-1

8

O’Connor (1-1)

-1
Richard Smith (@RsmithYWV)
Rank Team Movement

1.

Liberty (2-0)

N/A

2.

Chandler (2-0)

+1

3.

Highland (2-0)

+3

4.

Centennial (2-0)

N/A

5.

Basha (1-1)

-3

6.

Saguaro (2-0)

-1

7.

Hamilton (1-1)

N/A

8.

Desert Edge (1-1)

N/A
TeamAZV composite rankings
Ranking Team Average Rank

1.

Liberty

1

2.

Chandler

2.14

3.

Highland

3.28

4.

Basha

4.71

T5.

Centennial

5.28

T5.

Saguaro

5.28

7.

Hamilton

6.40

8

Desert Mountain

7
Others Receiving Votes: O’Connor, Higley, Salpointe Catholic, Desert Edge,

