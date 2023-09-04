The Ocho Week 3
Each week, members of ArizonaVarsity.com's staff will project who they believe has the best shot to make the AIA's eight-team open division playoff.
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+3
|
4
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-2
|
5
|
Hamilton (1-1)
|
-1
|
6
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
-1
|
7
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
+1
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic (2-0)
|
Not Ranked
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
+1
|
2
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
+1
|
4
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
+2
|
5
|
Desert Mountain (2-0)
|
N/A
|
6
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+1
|
7
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-6
|
8
|
Higley (2-0)
|
N/A
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
+1
|
2
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+2
|
4
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-3
|
5
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
-1
|
6
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
Unranked
|
7
|
Hamilton (1-1)
|
-1
|
8
|
Desert Mountain (1-0)
|
N/A
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+2
|
3
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
N/A
|
4
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
+1
|
5
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-3
|
6
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
+1
|
7
|
Desert Mountain (2-0)
|
+1
|
8
|
Salpointe Catholic (2-0)
|
Unranked
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
+1
|
2
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+4
|
4
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-3
|
5
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
-1
|
6
|
Hamilton (1-1)
|
-1
|
7
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
-1
|
8
|
Desert Mountain (2-0)
|
N/A
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1.
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2.
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3.
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+5
|
4.
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-2
|
5.
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
-1
|
6.
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
-2
|
7.
|
Hamilton (1-1)
|
-1
|
8
|
O’Connor (1-1)
|
-1
|Rank
|Team
|Movement
|
1.
|
Liberty (2-0)
|
N/A
|
2.
|
Chandler (2-0)
|
+1
|
3.
|
Highland (2-0)
|
+3
|
4.
|
Centennial (2-0)
|
N/A
|
5.
|
Basha (1-1)
|
-3
|
6.
|
Saguaro (2-0)
|
-1
|
7.
|
Hamilton (1-1)
|
N/A
|
8.
|
Desert Edge (1-1)
|
N/A
|Ranking
|Team
|Average Rank
|
1.
|
Liberty
|
1
|
2.
|
Chandler
|
2.14
|
3.
|
Highland
|
3.28
|
4.
|
Basha
|
4.71
|
T5.
|
Centennial
|
5.28
|
T5.
|
Saguaro
|
5.28
|
7.
|
Hamilton
|
6.40
|
8
|
Desert Mountain
|
7
