ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 10): An Interview with Gabe Alvarez

The Sande Charles Show is back for its tenth episode! Sande Charles sits down with Gabe Alvarez, who works in Operations for the San Francisco Giants. Alvarez talks about his path into baseball, his USC fandom, his advice for people looking for a career in baseball, his nearly six-year relationship with Sande, and the tragic loss of his father from Covid-19 related complications. (97 Minutes)

