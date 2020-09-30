ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 12): Zach Alvira/Eric Newman Crossover Episode

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 12): Zach Alvira/Eric Newman Crossover Episode
The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 12!
With the Arizona high school football season starting in just two days, Sande welcomes Eric Newman and Zach Alvira of the Take it E.Z. Podcast to talk about how the idea for thier show came about, and discuss the upcoming prep season. Which teams to Eric, Zach and Sande think will make the open division playoffs? Listen to the end to find out! (58 minutes)
