ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 12): Zach Alvira/Eric Newman Crossover Episode

With the Arizona high school football season starting in just two days, Sande welcomes Eric Newman and Zach Alvira of the Take it E.Z. Podcast to talk about how the idea for thier show came about, and discuss the upcoming prep season. Which teams to Eric, Zach and Sande think will make the open division playoffs? Listen to the end to find out! (58 minutes)

