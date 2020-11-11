ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 14): An Interview with Alyssa Nakken

Nakken talks bout her experience in baseball, the things that led to her historic accomplishment, and the mental health side of weathering a pandemic alongside her fellow female MLB employees. (35 minutes)

Alyssa Nakken donated her jersey to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY following the Giants' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers. History was made when Nakken became the first woman to coach on-field during a MLB game, per @CBSSports . pic.twitter.com/oUIQNwgeTH

