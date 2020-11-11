 ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 14): An Interview with Alyssa Nakken
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 10:33:51 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 14): An Interview with Alyssa Nakken

Sande Charles • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 14!

Sande Charles interviews Major League Baseball's first female to coach during a live game, Alyssa Nakken.

Nakken talks bout her experience in baseball, the things that led to her historic accomplishment, and the mental health side of weathering a pandemic alongside her fellow female MLB employees. (35 minutes)

The Sande Charles Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or to listen to the The Sande Charles Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}