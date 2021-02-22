ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 20): Hamilton's Coach Tucker Stops By

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 20! Sande Charles catches up with Hamilton Football Coach Mark Tucker. They discuss his long and winding road to head coach that took him to the NFL, American Gladiators, and beyond. You won't want to miss this exciting and entertaining episode.

Support our sponsors: AALL Insurance Peoples Mortgage Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram