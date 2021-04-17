ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 24): An Interview with Drew Robinson

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 24): An Interview with Drew Robinson
The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 24!
Drew Robinson is a San Francisco Giants prospect that was born and raised in Las Vegas. Last year, during the onset of the pandemic, Robinson attempted to take his own life, but survived, and has since dedicated his time and energy to helping break the silence around depression and suicidal ideation. Robinson takes Sande through his journey as a high school baseball prospect and MLB draftee, as well as his path through the minor leagues and a major league debut that included his first big league hit being a home run. In 2020, Robinson called off his engagement, and the pandemic ended the minor league season, which led to Robinson succumbing to depression, purchasing a gun, and attempting to take his own life in April of last year. Though he lost an eye, he survived, and has dedicated himself to talking about signs and symptoms of depression and examining self-worth, while rededicating himself to the game of baseball.
Thank you @Drewrobbb for sharing your story. Your #SFGiants family is in awe of you and behind you 100 percent. https://t.co/KnyBQ48ADV— SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 2, 2021
