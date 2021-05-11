ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 25): An Interview with Heather Marianna

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 25!

Heather Marianna is a CEO of Beauty Kitchen, an all natural and cruelty-free line of beauty products, and the host of the Beauty and the Boss Podcast. Sande walks Heather through how she went from launching a YouTube show exploring how to get rid of acne to having products in 3500+ retail stores, and a company in Canada that is on the verge of going public. Heather gives Sande her tips on staying focused, branding, community, and perseverance.

This is the perfect podcast for anyone, inside or outside the sports world, putting in hard work to accomplish their goals.



