 ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 25): An Interview with Heather Marianna
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 10:22:51 -0500') }}

The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 25): An Interview with Heather Marianna

Sande Charles • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Sande Charles Show is back for episode 25!

Heather Marianna is a CEO of Beauty Kitchen, an all natural and cruelty-free line of beauty products, and the host of the Beauty and the Boss Podcast. Sande walks Heather through how she went from launching a YouTube show exploring how to get rid of acne to having products in 3500+ retail stores, and a company in Canada that is on the verge of going public. Heather gives Sande her tips on staying focused, branding, community, and perseverance.

This is the perfect podcast for anyone, inside or outside the sports world, putting in hard work to accomplish their goals.


The Sande Charles Show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to subscribe on Anchor, or select any of your preferred streaming platforms below:

Apple Podcasts

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Radio Public

Spotify

...to listen to Sande Charles Show on Soundcloud, CLICK HERE, or press play below:


Support our sponsors:

AALL Insurance

