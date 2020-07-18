ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 8): National MLB.com Reporter Jesse Sanchez

The Sande Charles Show is back for its eighth episode! Sande Charles sits down with 20+ year veteran MLB.com reporter Jesse Sanchez , who talks about his path through covering high school sports into covering Major League Baseball on an international level, as well as how the pandemic has affected MLB scouting and player development. (64 Minutes)

