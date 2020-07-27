ArizonaVarsity - The Sande Charles Show (Ep. 9): Caric Sports NFL Agent Molly McManimie

The Sande Charles Show is back for its ninth episode! Sande Charles sits down with Caric Sports NFL Agent and Vice President of Client Services, Molly McManimie . Sandy and Molly talk about life in the sports industry, as well as Molly's path from Basha High School to Law School in California, and ultimately to working at her "dream job" as an NFL Agent in Las Vegas. (65 Minutes)

To listen to the The Sande Charles Show on Podbean, CLICK HERE, or press play below: