The STATE FORTY EIGHT 2018 Preseason Power 48
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly update of top 48 teams in the state, regardless of division. The idea was inspired by the guys at STATE FORTY EIGHT, an Arizona-inspired clothing brand whose success has given Arizonans yet another thing to be proud of.
|Rank
|School
|Movement
|
1
|
Chandler
|
N/A
|
2
|
Centennial
|
N/A
|
3
|
Saguaro
|
N/A
|
4
|
Mountain Pointe
|
N/A
|
5
|
Pinnacle
|
N/A
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
N/A
|
7
|
Higley
|
N/A
|
8
|
Perry
|
N/A
|
9
|
Skyline
|
N/A
|
10
|
Queen Creek
|
N/A
|
11
|
Marana
|
N/A
|
12
|
Red Mountain
|
N/A
|
13
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
N/A
|
14
|
Williams Field
|
N/A
|
15
|
Chaparral
|
N/A
|
16
|
Liberty
|
N/A
|
17
|
Desert Vista
|
N/A
|
18
|
Highland
|
N/A
|
19
|
Desert Ridge
|
N/A
|
20
|
Mesa Mountain View
|
N/A
|
21
|
Verrado
|
N/A
|
22
|
Notre Dame
|
N/A
|
23
|
Casteel
|
N/A
|
24
|
Cienega
|
N/A
|
25
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
N/A
|
26
|
Cesar Chavez
|
N/A
|
27
|
Mesa
|
N/A
|
28
|
Westview
|
N/A
|
29
|
Boulder Creek
|
N/A
|
30
|
Corona del Sol
|
N/A
|
31
|
Barry Goldwater
|
N/A
|
32
|
Desert Mountain
|
N/A
|
33
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
N/A
|
34
|
Horizon
|
N/A
|
35
|
Cactus
|
N/A
|
36
|
Basha
|
N/A
|
37
|
Millennium
|
N/A
|
38
|
Apollo
|
N/A
|
39
|
Marcos de Niza
|
N/A
|
40
|
Desert Edge
|
N/A
|
41
|
Maricopa
|
N/A
|
42
|
Marana Mountain View
|
N/A
|
43
|
Peoria
|
N/A
|
44
|
Brophy
|
N/A
|
45
|
Betty Fairfax
|
N/A
|
46
|
Tolleson
|
N/A
|
47
|
Buena
|
N/A
|
48
|
Mesquite
|
N/A