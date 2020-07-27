ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 10) featuring Jose Garcia

The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 10) featuring Jose Garcia
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their tenth episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview AZPreps365 Multimedia Contributor and Radio Show Co-host Jose Garcia, also known as Arizona's resident high school sports historian. Jose talks about his love of journalism, and how, after serving in the army, he ended u on the path that has led him to be one of the valley's most important prep sports content creators and advocates. (66 Minutes)
