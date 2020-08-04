ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 11) featuring Jason Skoda

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for the eleventh episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach interview longtime Arizona sports reporter Jason Skoda, who details his career in local sports journalism, the transition to working in education, and his return as part of the team at Arizona Varsity. Zach and Eric also talk about the team they're most excited to see play if there's a 2020 high school football season. (68 Minutes)