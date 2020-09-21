ArizonaVarsity - The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 18) feat. Kevin McCabe

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 18 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode, Eric and Zach talk with the Dean of Arizona High School Sports- Kevin McCabe.

McCabe has spent 40 years edifying high school sports in Northern, Southern and Central Arizona. He talks about his path and passion prep sports, and his motivation for making this his life's work. McCabe also talks about the transition from high school football guru to high school football dad. (83 Minutes).