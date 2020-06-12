The Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep.4) Interview w/ Cody Cameron, 4A Breakdown
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for their fourth episode of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In this episode, Eric and Zach interview ArizonaVarsity's Cody Cameron about his time in high school football, his path into broadcasting, and how he came to be the state's best film evaluator. The guys finish the show discussing some of the standout games of the recently released 4A football schedule (77 minutes)
