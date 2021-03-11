ArizonaVarsity - The Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 42) All Star Weekend, Prep Hoops Playoffs

On the latest episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, Eric and Zach talk NBA All-Star weekend, or should we say, Sunday? The two highlight the excitement – or lack thereof – from the skills competition, three-point contest and dunk contest held at halftime of the All-Star Game. The two also address the Meyers Leonard situation and dive deep into Arizona high school winter sports playoffs.

